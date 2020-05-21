June 13, 1960 – May 16, 2020

SAYRE – Janet Tatyrek was born June 13, 1960 in Sayre, OK to Charles Fred and Loretta Rae (Ellison) Tatyrek. She passed away May 16, 2020 at her home at the age of 59 years, 11 months and three days.

Memorial services take place at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Spring Creek Baptist Church officiated by Brother Matthew Riggs.

Janet grew up in the Delhi community and attended school at Delhi in the first and second grade and then started at Sayre in the third grade and continued until her graduation in 1978. She furthered her education at Talequah, OK at Northeastern State University and later at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK where she majored in Education. After receiving her bachelors degree she obtained her masters at west Texas A&M in December of 1997. She began her student teaching in Okarche and her first teaching job in Fredrick, OK. Janet later moved to Texas where she held teaching positions at Nacona, Mobeetie and Ft. Elliott. It was at Ft. Elliott where she spent the majority of her time serving as a principal. Janet retired in 2011 and moved to Bowie where she began substitute teaching at Montague and Bowie. Some of her happiest times were recently when she was able to teach her great nephew, Easton. Janet was a teacher by trade but spent many hours coaching basketball and kids that she saw ability. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents on both sides; father, Charles; nephews, Thomas Tatyrek, Charles Lea Tatyrek and Trevor Levi Tatyrek.

She is survived by her mother, Loretta Tatyrek, Sayre, OK; brother, Leon Tatyrek and wife, Kim, Sayre, OK; nephews, Shawn Tatyrek and wife, Carrie, Oklahoma City, OK and Cameron Carter, Sayre, OK; great nephews, Easton Tatyrek and Logan Pennington; great niece, Lori Pennington; special family, Stacy Gamblin and husband, James, Bowie, and their children, Abbi Gamblin, Cooper Gamblin, Jordan Pigg and Taylor Pigg and Sonya Holder and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chris Whinery and the staff of Affordable Cremation Service-West.

