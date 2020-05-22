August 13, 1945 – May 16, 2020

MUENSTER – Joyce Bernadette (Haverkamp) Boydstun, 74, died on May 16, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on May 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Joseph Keating officiating. Rosary and Vigil were at 6 p.m. on May 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A visitation followed at the Sacred Heart Community Center.

Boydstun was born the youngest of seven children on Aug. 13, 1945 to Alois ‘Lee’ Haverkamp and Mary (Spaeth) Haverkamp. She graduated in 1963 from Sacred Heart High School and married Gilbert ‘Bud’ Boydstun on Dec. 14, 1963.

In Aug. 1992, Boydstun took a job at Muenster Public High School where she worked until her retirement in 2014.

Preceding her in death was her husband Bud, her parents Lee Haverkamp and Mary Haverkamp, sisters Jeanette Wickliff and Olivia Forgey and brothers Robert Haverkamp and Walter ‘Chalkie’ Haverkamp.

She is survived by her three children; Sherri Uptain, Irving, Donnie, Houston, and Michael, Gainesville; sisters, Florence Schumacher, Gainesville and Dolores Wiesman, Tulsa; four grandchildren and numerous close relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Muenster ISD Education Foundation.

Funeral under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Muenster.