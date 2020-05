August 26, 1937 – May 14, 2020

MONTAGUE – Joyce Elaine Breeden, 82, Montague, died on May 14, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Breeden was born Aug. 26, 1937 in San Jose, CA. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church, Sunset.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Johnnie Breeden.

Breeden is survived by her children Bonnie Watkins, Gainesville, Johnny Breeden, Montague, Dale Breeden, Runaway Bay, and Barbara Osbourn, Bowie; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.