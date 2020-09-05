K9 Ace vested, ready to roll for sheriff’s office

Montague County Sheriff’s K9 Ace has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Back in mid-February, Ace and his handler Deputy Chase Pelton learned he was eligible for the vest after his application was accepted. The K9 unit stays very busy with traffic stops, drug checks and other deployments during their shifts with the sheriff’s office. The pair have been working together since January 2018 and have been responsible for numerous large drug stops and nearly 100 arrests. They also are visitors to local schools for educational programs.

The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Dick Flanagan of the Warthog Motorcycle Club of Bellaire, OH. It’s embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of SWAT Officer Don Breeze Buff WMC 41.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.