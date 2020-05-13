Looking back: 1954 state title

During the next few weeks The Bowie News will be looking back at sports teams that accomplished big things for their communities.

The next team we are looking at is Bowie High School’s 1953-54 boy’s basketball team that would win the program’s fourth straight state title.

Both the photo and text were taken from the school’s yearbook from that year. If you have any memories of this team or time in Bowie’s history, we would love to hear from you.

Bowie High School’s Jackrabbits won their fourth consecutive state championship in the 34th annual state tournament in Austin.

The Bowie basketeers also extended their winning streak to 69 games enjoying two full seasons of play without a loss. The 1953-54 season showed a total of 35 win.

