Looking back: 1955 state title

During the next few weeks The Bowie News will be looking back at sports teams that accomplished big things for their communities.

The next team we are looking at is Bowie High School’s 1954-55 girl’s basketball team that would win the program’s first state title.

Both the photo and text were taken from the school’s yearbook from that year. If you have any memories of this team or time in Bowie’s history, we would love to hear from you.

For the first time in the history of Bowie High School the girls’ basketball team competed and won in the state meet. The girls captured the 2-A State crown by defeating Angleton in the championship game 54-52. Bowie advanced to a place in the finals by defeating Gatesville in the first round of the tourney 59-56.

The girls went to Austin with a record of 28 wins and four losses. In non-district play they had 15 wins against 3 losses; in district play 8 to 1; in regional 3 to 0. Bowie also won the Denton Invitational Tournament.

