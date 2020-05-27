Looking back: First Bowie coach

This story and photo ran in the July 24, 1958 edition of the Bowie News. It is about Bowie Independent School District’s first football coach, Percy Stallings. If anyone has any stories about Stallings, we would love to hear about it.

A Bowie business man – Percy Stallings – was the first coach in Bowie High School.

Although he gave much of his time to the job he was not paid. He turned out some mighty fine teams from 1912 to 1917 when he was the coach. Bowie played teams from much bigger towns in those days as they did not have organized play for high schools.

Three members of the famous football teams produced by Mr. Stallings went on to live in Bowie – Bob Burgess of the Burgess Funeral Home, Jess Parrish who went on to play semi-pro baseball and C. A. Wilson who became a football star at Austin College and who owned a the Wilson Drug Store.

Those on the first football team coached by Percy Stallings were: Bob Burgess, Claude Buffalo, Emett Archer of Austin, Floyd Archer of Wichita Falls, Weldon Youree of Arizona, Floyd Springer of Wichita Falls, Jack Younger of Amarillo, Dick Gililland of Lawton, Ben Dearmore of Fort Worth, Tom Stephens of San Antonio, Robert Meyer who gave his life for his country, George Barry of Childress, Carl Hare of Lubbock, James Ayres of Fort Worth Jess Parrish of Bowie.

Percy Stallings was an outstanding player on the University of Texas football team and always has been a sports enthusiast, especially as a booster for the Jackrabbits. His high school team was the first team in North Texas to effectively use the forward pass.

“The Jackrabbits received their name from the Decatur fans when we were playing Decatur one time. The boys were moving so fast over the field that they nicknamed them the Jackrabbits,” Stallings said. “In the fourteen years that we played we were only beat one time and that was by Electra.”

