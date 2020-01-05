December 26, 1936 – April 24, 2020

WICHITA FALLS – Mary Ellen Fuller, 83, died on April 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Fuller was born on Dec. 26, 1936 in Howe to Jess and Faye Steward Howell. She worked for the Nokona Athletic Goods most of her life and loved to be around her family. Fuller married Darrell “Wig” Fuller on Nov. 26, 1959 in Wichita Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and children, Buddy Allen and Lacretia Collins.

She is survived by her children, Connie Minshew, Darrell Fuller Jr, Ringgold, Joe Fuller, Ringgold, and Brandy Hamilton, Ringgold; Seymore, 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ringgold Cemetery Association, in care of Larry Fenoglio.