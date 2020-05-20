Memorial Day boat safety tips

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and as anyone who owns a boat can tell you, it’s one of the popular times of the entire boating season.

Not only is it important to get out and celebrate the weekend by paying tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the United States armed forces, but it’s a federal holiday—and that means just about everyone gets to enjoy the beautiful weather.

Montague County’s game warden Preson Kleman said all local lakes are expected to be open for the holiday. Even with the recent heavy rain, Kleman does not expect it to be an issue.

If you want to make the most of this weekend, it’s going to help to review a few key tips for safety and boat maintenance.

Kleman also informs people to try and keep separate from people not in you boat and be respectful during this time, even with social distancing and self quarantining relaxing around the state.

Parks and wildlife offices are open if you need to renew your boating license before the big day.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.