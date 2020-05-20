Michael Jordan documentary worth a watch

For sports fans who have been missing live sports the last few months, one of the things that has brought many together the last five weeks has been ESPN’s 10-part documentary called, “The Last Dance” as the world is reminded why everyone wanted to be like Michael Jordan.

It shows behind the scenes footage of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls basketball team as they try to win their sixth championship of the decade with the knowledge that many key pieces will be on the move after the season.

Besides clips from just that time, there are flashbacks to key points in Jordan’s career. The list of moments and storylines are numerous and in retrospect almost too perfect to have been real.

The documentary takes the best shot at trying to examine what made Jordan who he was as a basketball player and person, warts and all. While he was the considered the ultimate role model, global icon and competitor, at the same time stories about how he bullied his teammates and his love for gambling made big news in the early 1990s.

With Jordan granting few all access interviews since he retired for the final time in 2003, the big get of the documentary is Jordan himself willing to sit down and reflect on camera.

Besides Jordan, the documentary also takes a look at some of the other key figures on that Bulls team.

Whether it be his ultimate wingman Scottie Pippen, his Native American obsessed coach Phil Jackson, the outlandish forward Dennis Rodman, the talented European wing player Toni Kukoc or the sharpshooting role player Steve Kerr, all get their brief backgrounds explained and their crucial role on the team explained.

The documentary was first teased last summer on ESPN and was scheduled to start airing in June the week of the NBA Finals. With COVID-19 putting sports on hold, ESPN moved up the air date to April 17. The network has aired two episodes every Sunday night since, with the last two airing this past weekend.

For those that missed the original air dates, fear not. All episodes can be seen on ESPN Plus with a free trial.

Another option is hoping you catch most of the episodes in syndication on ESPN.

Be aware there is an uncensored version with adult language.

