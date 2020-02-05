Montague County qualifies to reopen at 50 percent; 1 new case reported Friday

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Judge Rick Lewis said Friday morning he has shipped off the documentation on the “attestation for counties with five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases,” which will allow county businesses to increase the opening capacity for restaurants from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Montague County has had six positive cases with five recovered and one fatality.

Late Friday afternoon County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig confirmed one new COVID-19 case in Nocona, the first in 10 days moving the county to seven.

Lewis cautioned while the county does qualify at this time, citizens and businesses must continue to exercise the same precautions with social distancing and hygiene. Any spike in cases could result in reductions in capacity or shutdowns.

“It has taken a lot of work, but we got it all finished. I am very proud of our people and the public for working so hard to keep down the virus, but we have to continue to be very diligent,” said the judge.

Lewis continued the main comments he has heard from business owners is they want to get open, but he also is scared of a spike in cases which everyone has to work hard to avoid.

The process is part of the governor’s plan to Reopen Texas announced Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott. His existing emergency order on limiting to essential services expired on Thursday.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.