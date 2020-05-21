February 18, 1961 – May 15, 2020

BOWIE – Nancy Jan Robison, 59, Bowie, died on May 15, 2020.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Nancy was born Feb. 18, 1961 in Ranger to L.E. Jr. and Mary Delma (White) Robison. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1979.

Nancy is survived by her brothers, Lester Robison and Leslie Robison, Waco and sister, Dawn Griffin, Bowie.