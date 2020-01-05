March 1, 1924 – April 28, 2020

NOCONA – Nathan Eugene Allred, 96, died on April 28, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on May 2 at Nocona Cemetery with Minister James Messer officiating.

He was born on March 1, 1924 in Nocona to Walter and Mary Powell Allred. Allred worked for Diamond Shamrock, Nocona Boot Co. and had a mobile feed mill in Nocona. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Ann McCool on Nov. 18 1947 and they were married for 27 years before she preceded him in death. He married Myrlene Smith on Feb. 21, 1976 in Perryton.

He is survived by his wife, Myrlene Allred, Nocona; children, Elizabeth Houg, Las Vegas, NV, Tim Eugene Allred,White Settlement and Beth West, Nocona; sister, Clora Jean Nelson, Perryton; brothers, Jerold Allred, Perryton, Adrian Allred, Marble Falls; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona.