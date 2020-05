It was an exciting day Thursday as the long-awaited sign for Tales ā€˜Nā€™ Trails Museum in Nocona was installed. The large steel structure was lifted into place by a crane and power for the lighting was run by Texas New Mexico Power. This sign project was coordinated by the museum, which received funding in part from the Nocona Economic Development Corporations (Type A and B Boards). An American flag will fly at the top. (Courtesy photos TNT)