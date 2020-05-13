No offseason programs detrimental

With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing around the state at the moment, there is hope Texas High School football will happen this fall.

What it will look like and what changes there will be is anyone’s guess at this point.

Whether the season sees fewer games scheduled or if fan seating will be limited, anything is better than nothing at this point after almost two months of no sports played.

One thing is certain for high school football coaches. With their offseason programs halted, pre-season practices will be even more important than ever.

“We are going to have to take a little more time for everything,” Nocona Athletic Director Rick Weaver said. “Our kids are not going to be in the best shape. We will probably need to get more conditioning in during the season.”

Along with players getting bigger, faster and stronger comes with familiarizing players with certain schemes during the period so when practices start in August it is not from scratch.

At the time of this writing every head football coach in Montague County will be entering their second year on the job.

While it will not affect them as much, any new head football coaching hires happening now until the beginning of the season will only get to see the talent they are working with once the first day of practice starts.

The high school football offseason is an underrated part crucial for every upcoming season. Usually many coaches point to a successful offseason as the foundation that led to a great season the next year.

Besides athletes growing physically, it’s the confidence they grow mentally.

Leaders emerge during workouts that everyone gets used to hearing for months before they strap on the pads and start trying to win games.

Coaches can set the tone for what type of team or program they want by plugging in key words, phrases or actions that get repeated until everyone adopts them.

