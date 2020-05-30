Ad

Nocona athletic awards

05/30/2020 SPORTS 0

Top Indian and Lady Indian
Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio

Football
Purple Heart Award-Jase Davis
Lineman of the Year-Saylor Fenoglio
Defensive MVP-Willie Salsman
Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman
Team MVP-Juan Rico

Volleyball
Fighting Heart Award-Kycelynn Contreras
Warrior Award-Sydni Messer
Defensive MVP-Laramie Hayes
Offensive MVP-Ella Nunneley, Trystin Fenoglio
Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans

Powerlifting
Boy’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Brady York
Girl’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Natalie Pirkey
Newcomer of the Year-Dorian Ellis, Miguel Olivares

Boy’s Basketball
Fighting Heart Award-Blake Gauna
Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman
Defensive MVP-Carter Horn
Team MVP-Jason Sparkman, Carter Horn

Girl’s Basketball
Defensive MVP-Sydni Messer, Chloe Daughtry
Offensive MVP-Karlee Brown, Trystin Fenoglio
Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans

Girl’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Runner-Kylie Rose
Fighting Heart Award-Claudia Espinoza

Girl’s Track
Fighting Heart Award-Kylie Rose
Most Valuable Runner-Raylee Sparkman

Softball
Outfield MVP-Jenna McBride
Infield MVP-Makenna Nobile
Hitting MVP-Koryanna Ramsey
Pitcher MVP-Laci Stone
Fighting Heart Award-Tobi Cable
Team MVP-Kycelynn Contreras

Baseball
Team MVP-Anthony Veitenheimer
Cy Young Award-Carlos Castro
Silver Slugger-Colton Evans
Golf Glove Outfield-Jason Sparkman, Kooper Hansard
Gold Glove Infield-Adam Meekins
Most Improved-Vinit Patel
Fighting Heart Award-Jason Sparkman, Colton Evans, Anthony Veitenheimer, Willie Salsman

Boy’s Track
Newcomer of the Year-Trent Sappington
Runner of the Year-Juan Rico
Indian Heart-Saylor Fenoglio
Track MVP-Jase Davis

Tennis
Boy’s MVP-Adam Meekins, Hank Ulbig
Girl’s MVP-Kelsie Smith

Golf
Girl’s MVP-Cobi Womack
Boy’s MVP-Blake Gauna

Boy’s Cross Country
Team MVP-Hank Ulbig

Buckle Up for Lane Scholarship
Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio

Booster Club Scholarship
Jase Davis, Carter Horn, Blake Gauna, Juan Rico, Kolbie Waldrip, Brady York, Ellen Yates

