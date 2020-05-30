Nocona athletic awards

Top Indian and Lady Indian

Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio

Football

Purple Heart Award-Jase Davis

Lineman of the Year-Saylor Fenoglio

Defensive MVP-Willie Salsman

Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman

Team MVP-Juan Rico

Volleyball

Fighting Heart Award-Kycelynn Contreras

Warrior Award-Sydni Messer

Defensive MVP-Laramie Hayes

Offensive MVP-Ella Nunneley, Trystin Fenoglio

Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans

Powerlifting

Boy’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Brady York

Girl’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Natalie Pirkey

Newcomer of the Year-Dorian Ellis, Miguel Olivares

Boy’s Basketball

Fighting Heart Award-Blake Gauna

Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman

Defensive MVP-Carter Horn

Team MVP-Jason Sparkman, Carter Horn

Girl’s Basketball

Defensive MVP-Sydni Messer, Chloe Daughtry

Offensive MVP-Karlee Brown, Trystin Fenoglio

Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans

Girl’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Runner-Kylie Rose

Fighting Heart Award-Claudia Espinoza

Girl’s Track

Fighting Heart Award-Kylie Rose

Most Valuable Runner-Raylee Sparkman

Softball

Outfield MVP-Jenna McBride

Infield MVP-Makenna Nobile

Hitting MVP-Koryanna Ramsey

Pitcher MVP-Laci Stone

Fighting Heart Award-Tobi Cable

Team MVP-Kycelynn Contreras

Baseball

Team MVP-Anthony Veitenheimer

Cy Young Award-Carlos Castro

Silver Slugger-Colton Evans

Golf Glove Outfield-Jason Sparkman, Kooper Hansard

Gold Glove Infield-Adam Meekins

Most Improved-Vinit Patel

Fighting Heart Award-Jason Sparkman, Colton Evans, Anthony Veitenheimer, Willie Salsman

Boy’s Track

Newcomer of the Year-Trent Sappington

Runner of the Year-Juan Rico

Indian Heart-Saylor Fenoglio

Track MVP-Jase Davis

Tennis

Boy’s MVP-Adam Meekins, Hank Ulbig

Girl’s MVP-Kelsie Smith

Golf

Girl’s MVP-Cobi Womack

Boy’s MVP-Blake Gauna

Boy’s Cross Country

Team MVP-Hank Ulbig

Buckle Up for Lane Scholarship

Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio

Booster Club Scholarship

Jase Davis, Carter Horn, Blake Gauna, Juan Rico, Kolbie Waldrip, Brady York, Ellen Yates

To see pictures of some winners, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.