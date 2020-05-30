Nocona athletic awards

Top Indian and Lady Indian
Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio
Football
Purple Heart Award-Jase Davis
Lineman of the Year-Saylor Fenoglio
Defensive MVP-Willie Salsman
Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman
Team MVP-Juan Rico
Volleyball
Fighting Heart Award-Kycelynn Contreras
Warrior Award-Sydni Messer
Defensive MVP-Laramie Hayes
Offensive MVP-Ella Nunneley, Trystin Fenoglio
Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans
Powerlifting
Boy’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Brady York
Girl’s Outstanding Lifter Award-Natalie Pirkey
Newcomer of the Year-Dorian Ellis, Miguel Olivares
Boy’s Basketball
Fighting Heart Award-Blake Gauna
Offensive MVP-Jason Sparkman
Defensive MVP-Carter Horn
Team MVP-Jason Sparkman, Carter Horn
Girl’s Basketball
Defensive MVP-Sydni Messer, Chloe Daughtry
Offensive MVP-Karlee Brown, Trystin Fenoglio
Team MVP-Averee Kleinhans
Girl’s Cross Country
Most Valuable Runner-Kylie Rose
Fighting Heart Award-Claudia Espinoza
Girl’s Track
Fighting Heart Award-Kylie Rose
Most Valuable Runner-Raylee Sparkman
Softball
Outfield MVP-Jenna McBride
Infield MVP-Makenna Nobile
Hitting MVP-Koryanna Ramsey
Pitcher MVP-Laci Stone
Fighting Heart Award-Tobi Cable
Team MVP-Kycelynn Contreras
Baseball
Team MVP-Anthony Veitenheimer
Cy Young Award-Carlos Castro
Silver Slugger-Colton Evans
Golf Glove Outfield-Jason Sparkman, Kooper Hansard
Gold Glove Infield-Adam Meekins
Most Improved-Vinit Patel
Fighting Heart Award-Jason Sparkman, Colton Evans, Anthony Veitenheimer, Willie Salsman
Boy’s Track
Newcomer of the Year-Trent Sappington
Runner of the Year-Juan Rico
Indian Heart-Saylor Fenoglio
Track MVP-Jase Davis
Tennis
Boy’s MVP-Adam Meekins, Hank Ulbig
Girl’s MVP-Kelsie Smith
Golf
Girl’s MVP-Cobi Womack
Boy’s MVP-Blake Gauna
Boy’s Cross Country
Team MVP-Hank Ulbig
Buckle Up for Lane Scholarship
Jason Sparkman, Trystin Fenoglio
Booster Club Scholarship
Jase Davis, Carter Horn, Blake Gauna, Juan Rico, Kolbie Waldrip, Brady York, Ellen Yates
