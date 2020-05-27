Nocona, Saint Jo seniors ready to graduate

The final graduation ceremonies for Montague County seniors will take place May 29 as Nocona and Saint Jo High Schools present diplomas to their graduates.

Nocona High School’s senior class is lead by Valedictorian Jase Davis and Salutatorian Corbin Patterson.

The ceremony will be at 8 p.m. in Jack Crain Stadium. Alternate dates in case of rain are 9 a.m. May 30 or 8 p.m. that day, or 9 a.m. on May 31.

Saint Jo High School’s 2020 class is lead by Tristan Thomas, valedictorian and Cody Thurman, salutatorian. The honor graduates also include Hunter Garrett and Rachael Vogel.

They will all graduate in 7 p.m. ceremonies at Harley Sewell Field at 7 p.m. on May 29.

