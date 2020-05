Nokona sticher Carla Morano shows off one of the new masks. (Courtesy photo)

Nokona Ball Gloves, located in Nocona, converted its manufacturing from America’s ball glove to medical face masks and began work this past week. The seamstress are wearing their blue and white star masks. The company had to close in March as a non-essential business, but was able to make the transition and keep their workers employed. Its sister company in Arizona also is making masks. (Courtesy photos)