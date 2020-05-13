Prairie Valley ISD considers four-day school week

Prairie Valley Independent School District trustees and staff are exploring the idea of a four-day school week.

Board members met earlier this month to discuss the topic and recently conducted a Facebook Live event to provide more details.

Lisa Sadler, principal, explains many schools across the country and in Texas are planning contingency calendars in the event there is another COVID-19 shutdown or if the state mandates schools open after Labor Day.

Districts are required by the Texas Education Agency to build a calendar based on minutes of instructional education for the year. Some districts are looking at longer days or fewer days to build a schedule.

The school would have classes Tuesdays through Fridays with Monday serving as a “flex day.” Sadler explained on those Mondays there would be staff on campus should parents want or need to have their children at school and avoid paying for child care, but students do not have to come to school that day although they can. Athletic practices would be on Mondays and meals would be provided on those days.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.