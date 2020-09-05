Pre-K registration underway at Bowie ISD

Only students not previously enrolled at Bowie Elementary School need to pre-register. If a child currently attends Head Start or Pre-Kindergarten at Bowie Elementary School, they do not need to pre-register.

Pre-Kindergarten: Students must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and meet one of the following criteria: qualifies for free or reduced lunch (based on family size and income), or is homeless; or is Limited English Proficient; or either parent is active duty military, or is the child of a member of the armed services who is injured or killed while on active duty, or if the child has ever been in foster care under the conservatorship of DFPS following an adversary hearing or the child is a child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as:

• A police officer under Section 3206.002, Government Code;

• A firefighter under section 3106.003, Government Code; or

• An emergency medical first responder under Section 3106.004, Government Code.

Placement is not guaranteed.

