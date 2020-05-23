Primary voting locations going back to four

Montague County will consider going back to four voting centers for the July 14 primary runoff instead of the one consolidated location.

That question will be addressed by the commissioner’s court at 9 a.m. on May 26. Last month the court moved to consolidate into one location due to COVID-19 and the availability of judges.

The court will consider filling the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief project manager’s position. W.R. Tucker resigned and the county has been accepting applications.

Other topics on the agenda will include: Mitigation and COVID-19 operational updates; discuss the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act subgrant; House Bill 3834 cybersecurity training certification for local governments online compliance report; replat for Rolling Oaks Estates and final plat of Amon Carter Estates; permission for precinct three to abandon .10 mile of Shore Loop; open sealed bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil; authority for precinct four to enter the Ronnie Ready property on Camp Letoli Road and precinct two to enter the Ricky Fowler property on Pickett Run Road, both to clear fence line and Texas Association of Counties renewal and benefit notice.