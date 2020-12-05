November 26, 1952 – May 8, 2020

NOCONA – Ronnie Cheshier, 67, died on May 8, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There was a funeral service at 11 a.m. on May 11 at Molsbee Chapel Church of the Brethren officiated by Ministers Donald Cheshier and Dale Berry. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Gaston, Lewis Thomas, Ricky Reed, Charles May, Jerry Echols and Daniel Lemons.

Cheshier was born on Nov. 26, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA to Allen and Dorothy Crow Cheshier. He worked many jobs until he owned and operated his own business Cheshier Electric Heating and Air.

He is survived by his children, Ronnie Cheshier Jr, Okmulgee, Traci Davis, Bixby, OK, Tana Cheshier, Amarillo; siblings, Delores Hoover, Alvin, Larry Cheshier, Texarkana, Connie Skidmore, Wichita Falls, Sandra Vicks, Wichita Falls, Bobby Cheshier, Boswell, OK, Tony Cheshier, Dallas, Jean Butler, Granger, WA, Donald Cheshier, Nocona, Anthony Cheshier, Wylie, Judy Wach, Dallas, Pat Taylor, Nocona, Lou Glover, and 10 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Faith Mission or charity of choice.