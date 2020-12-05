February 3, 1955 – May 9, 2020

Roy G. Cornelison, 65, passed away May 9, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a private service for him at a later date.

He was born in Bowie on Feb. 3,1955.

Cornelison is proceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Pat, brother Dwight and sister Vida.

He is survived by his sons Greg and Ronnie and their families, daughter Kanda and her family. Brothers Cecil, wife Nancy and Sherman, wife Becky. He is also survived by his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

