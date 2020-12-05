March 25, 1931 – May 10, 2020

BOWIE – Sam Wayne Greer, 89, Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 13 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Dr. Larry Cox officiating.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Sam was born March 25, 1931 in Harrold, TX to H.C. “Skinny” and Anna Marie (Benson) Greer. On May 3, 2000, Sam married Sue Johnson in Montague. He worked for Amerada Hess Corp for 28 years, he then worked for Ranger Oil and finished his career as an independent consultant.

Sam was a noted antiques collector, he loved to drive his tractor and work on his property. Sam attended First Baptist Church of Bowie. He was a devoted family man and was a friend to all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Sam is survived by his wife Sue Greer of Bowie; sons Steve Greer and wife Lynn of Virginia and Clayton Greer and wife Cherlyn of Montana; five step-children; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

