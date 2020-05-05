1952 – 2020

CARROLLTON – Samuel Eugene Underwood, 68, died on April 24, 2020 in Carrollton, TX.

A small family service took place on April 27. A celebration of his life will take place at 10 a.m. on June 13 at First Baptist Church, Farmers Branch in the sanctuary.

Following a long struggle with cancer, Sam was briefly under the care of hospice. Sam was born in San Angelo to Homer Garth and Jessie Simonton Underwood.

After attending San Angelo public schools and graduating from San Angelo Central High School in 1970, he and a treasured group of friends from First Baptist Church, San Angelo, went down to Austin to attend the University of Texas together – friendships that remain to this day. Licensed to the ministry in 1972, Sam graduated with a BA in Psychology, UT in 1974. He completed his M. Div at Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY in 1978; he completed his M. Biblical Studies at Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, NJ in 1980. Sam did doctoral work at the University of Dallas concerning the early church and early church fathers.

Sam married Ellen Evans of Bowie in 1986 after they met at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, TX. Sam was ordained to the ministry that same year by Carter Lake Baptist Church, Bowie and served as their pastor until January 1991 when he was called to pastor First Baptist Church, Farmers Branch, where he served until his death.

Sam may have lost his battle with cancer, but he won the final victory with Jesus. He was proud to have survived “well past” his “expiration date” so that he saw all three of his children graduate from college, two of them marry, and one have a child. He loved his family dearly and served his congregation at FBC-FB well for more than 29 years. Sam was known for his ability to teach and preach the Bible, his kind heart, his wonderful stories, his wise counsel, his encyclopedic biblical knowledge, his thoughtful weddings and funerals, his unbelievable work ethic, his beautiful writing, his delightful sense of humor, his eclectic musical taste, his love of barbecue, his dapper bow ties, and for being a loyal Longhorn fan through thick and thin. He will be sorely missed.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Felix.

Sam is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellen; son, Will Underwood and his wife Veronica, Orlando, FL; daughter Pamela Underwood, Seattle, WA; daughter Molly Mitchell and her husband Elijah, Waxahachie; daughter Esther, Sam’s first grandchild, who was born on April 17. Sam was thrilled to meet little Esther and was looking forward to the arrival of Will and Veronica’s baby girl, Adalyn, in Sept. He is also survived by his brother Doug and his wife Nancy; brother Jesse and his wife Earma; and his beloved only sister Pam and her husband Jim; many dear “in-laws and outlaws,” nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sam donated his body to the willed body program at UT Southwestern Medical School. He managed to live for more than five years with a cancer that few survive for one. Since he has a new body in heaven, he chose to share his old one with some folks who could use it. His hope was that he could help someone else. This choice was not a surprise to anyone who knew Sam.

Those who wish to make donations honoring Sam may make them to Brother Bill’s Helping Hand at bbhh.org/donate or to Metrocrest Services at metrocrestservices.org/idonate.php.

