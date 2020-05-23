SBTC Disaster Relief to Serve Storm Victims in Bowie

Feeding and Recovery Units arriving this Afternoon

Bowie, TX — May 23, 2020 — Volunteers with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief<https://sbtexas.com/dr> (SBTC Disaster Relief) will arrive in Bowie this afternoon to serve the community following a severe storm that ripped through the city last night.

“We are praying and are ready to help in any way we can,” said SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice. “We count it a privilege to help this community in its time of need.”

A quick response unit will arrive this afternoon and immediately begin preparing meals for victims and first responders. A recovery unit will also be on the way to help clear debris, remove fallen tree limbs and clean out damaged homes.