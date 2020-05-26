July 26, 1971 – May 22, 2020

BOWIE – Shana Lynn Hoffman, 48, Bowie went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Funeral services took place at 10 a.m. on May 26 at the New Covenant Family Church of Bowie, with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on May 25 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Shana was born July 26, 1971 in Bakersfield, CA to Toby and Debbie (Hooser) Moore. Shana was very hardworking and she enjoyed cooking. She formerly owned and operated Boonedocks Restaurant in Bowie. She later opened the Burger Kitchen, and until her passing, she was still serving the community with great food, a smile and a wave.

On May 8, 2015 Shana married Bryan Hoffman in Montague. She was a huge NASCAR fan and loved living life on the lake. Shana was a wonderful wife, a devoted mother, caring Nay-Nay and a loving daughter.

She is preceded in death by her mother Debbie Moore.

Shana is survived by her husband Bryan Hoffman, Bowie; her father Toby Moore and wife Linda of Wynnewood, OK; sons Sam Warren, Grand Prairie, Mitch Caldwell, Justin Hoffman and wife Jessica, Brandon Hoffman and wife Celsey and Colby Hoffman and wife Madalyn, Bowie; grandchildren Jensen, Jhett, Brady and Brylynn Hoffman; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

