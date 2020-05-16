Sip & Stroll event May 29

Bowie Community Development is planning an “Appreciation Celebration” Sip and Stroll from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 29.

During this evening shoppers will be able to purchase a Sip and Stroll wine glass (with logo) and an armband at any participating merchant for a one-ounce sample of refreshment provided by the merchants. Light snacks for customers are optional and appreciated.

Additional Sip and Stroll events are planned throughout the year watch for the BCDB calendar.

Merchants who wish to participate in Sip and Stroll may call 872-6246 or email BCDB@cityofbowietx.com.