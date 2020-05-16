Sisters lifters wanted 1 more shot at state together

(Left) Emma and Sierra Skinner show off their medals at the regional powerlifting meet in March. The lifters were very disappointed the state meet was cancelled as four members of the team prepared to compete. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

The old adage, “Big things come in small packages” certainly applies to Bowie sisters Sierra and Emma Skinner.

This pair of high school powerlifters were ready to compete at the state meet in March along with their fellow teammates Chelsea Price and Kerstin Kindsfather, but their chance to stand at the rack one last time together was stolen away by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These close sisters can’t hide their disappointment in not getting to lift at the state meet, as they had aspirations to medal in their second consecutive state meet. When hopes of rescheduling vanished, they found themselves in the same boat as high school athletes across the state and country who missed their chance to give it their best at the highest level while some didn’t even get a chance to play their sport of choice.

Sierra has cried about missing such an important part of her senior year, but now a few days from getting her diploma she is excited they will have graduation ceremonies. Emma said they were both very sad not to be able to do state as sisters and teammates, but they have tried to keep themselves distracted.

Their petite stature belies the physical and mental strength that propelled them to the state meet two years in a row. The Bowie News had planned a feature on the sisters to coincide with their meet, however, even without that their hard work and discipline deserves recognition.

