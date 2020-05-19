Time running out to add a name to veteran’s marker

Time is running out to get names added to the Montague County Veteran’s Monument.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or be currently on active duty or in the National Guard, and be a current or former resident of Montague County. All you need is proof of service (DD Form 214), a completed application form and $50.

If you can’t afford it get in touch with the veteran’s serivce office and the name may still be added. The deadline to be included for Memorial Day additions is May 20.

Forms can be obtained online at the Montague County Website or at the Montague County Veterans Service Office. Call 894-6171 for information.

Members of the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will put out flags at 1 p.m. Sunday at Elmwood. Nocona VFW will have ceremonies at 11 a.m. on May 25 at the Nocona Cemetery.