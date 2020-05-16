U.S. 82-287 garage sale event first weekend in June

After spending many, many days in isolation it is time to cure the cabin fever with a garage sale.

The first weekend in June every year, the towns along U.S Highway 82/287 corridor welcome shoppers to 425 miles of yard sales, antique sales and junk in the trunk events. Travelers come from near and far to explore the sales and add to their unique treasures while adhering to the social distancing regulations.

Red River Valley Tourism Association and its officers have the health and safety of the public as a top priority. The association also knows during the COVID-19 pandemic time many have done spring-cleaning and are now ready to host their own yard sales to clear the clutter.

Read all the details in the weekend Bowie News.