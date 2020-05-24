Updates on needs in storm ravaged Bowie

Updates on needs in Bowie area:

Texas Baptist Men are taking in person work orders for TREE debris removal on private property at the First Baptist Church Education Center (Pecan Street entrance) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🚨 ATTENTION 🚨 Call for volunteers: any person wanting to volunteer please meet with Samaritans First at noon today (Sunday, May 24) at Calvary Baptist Church, 204 Decatur Street Bowie, Texas 76230

Storm Disaster Relief Fund will be set up at Legend Band for monetary tax deductible donations for our businesses and individual survivors. Checks need to be made payable to: Bowie Industrial Development Foundation, Inc.¿Donations will also be taken through our Customer Service building (Finance department) drive thru window during regular business hours. Thank you for your support of our beloved community.

Jay Gomez shared this photo of electric workers arriving in Bowie Saturday to assist city crews in restoring power after Friday night’s tornado. (Courtesy photo)

Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo is bringing pet food over to the community center. We will have both dog and cat food. If anyone needs pet food and is unable to come to the station they can contact us through Facebook and we will get it to them.