Volunteers far, near step up to help Bowie clean up

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Volunteers have converged on the storm-ravaged areas of Bowie this week helping the community clean-up and clearing debris so it can see the full extent of damage from the May 22 F1 tornado.

The hum of chainsaws and heavy equipment fills the southside neighborhoods while nearby in downtown debris removal and damage assessment continues as they all try to find a path forward.

City officials report power has been restored throughout the city’s storm area. Those who had their electric service torn directly out of their house and cannot afford to hire an electrician also are receiving assistance from city-hired electricians. Other communication companies also are busily working on restoring their services.

City Manager Bert Cunningham reported Friday morning all the streets that may have been blocked by debris have been cleared, however, there are still limbs along the curb which will be picked up. City and Texas Department of Transportation crews continue to collect and clear debris.

Vegetation will be accepted at the Bowie Business Park from 8 a..m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.

All citizens across Bowie and the county who received any type of storm damage are encouraged to take part in the disaster survivor assistance survey.

As of Friday there were 358 damage reports submitted. Of those 72 were businesses and 286 were residence. There are 34 who report they cannot reside in their homes due to the damage.

Links are available on the city website at: cityofbowietx.com and the city Facebook page. This survey, which takes a brief five minutes to fill out, will be used as part of the damage assessment report the city will use when applying for disaster relief funding. It does not matter whether or not you have insurance, own or rent.

Volunteers

From the morning after the storm throughout the rest of this week, Bowie has been filled with local volunteers and many from out of town who traveled with organized groups.

Members of the Texas Association of Baptist men brought nearly 100 volunteers who worked in Bowie throughout the week in their chain saw crews. (Photo by Barbara Green)

