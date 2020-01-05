March 27 1941 – April 28 2020

NOCONA – Wanda Carson, 79, died, April 28th 2020, in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service was at Ringgold Cemetery, on 11 a.m. April 28, under the direction of Scott-Morris Funeral Home, with Brandon Williams officiating.

Carson was born March 27, 1941 in Wichita Falls to W.C. and Irene Browning. She married J.B. Carson June 30, 1963.

At work, her kind heart led her to serving as a certified nurse’s assistant at Nocona General Hospital until her retirement.

Carson preceded in death by her husband J.B., both of her parents, one brother, and two sisters.

She is survived by her brother, Marvin Browning; sisters, Jessie Pond and Janie Browning; daughters, Barbara Shedeck, Nocona, Sheila Weatherford and Cheryl Frazier, Nocona; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.