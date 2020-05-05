March 9, 1935 – May 2, 2020

NOCONA – Wayne L. Lewis, 85, died on May 2, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a graveside service on May 6 for immediate family only at Rendon Cemetery, Tarrant County.

Lewis was born on March 9, 1935 in Hamilton to A.D. and Norma Jameson Lewis. He was a member of the Polytechnic Masonic Lodge#925 and the Stockyard Masonic Lodge#1244 both in Fort Worth. He married Joyce Lanette Glenn the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers, Eugene, Gilbert and Billy Lewis.

Lewis is survived by his children, Rick Lewis, Nocona, Mike Lewis, Rendon, Michelle Mitchell, Priddy, Beverly Broumley, Sulphur Springs; sisters, Deanie Dyer, Hamilton, Yvonne Butler, Hollis, OK; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.