14 indicted during Friday grand jury session

A total of 14 people were indicted by the Montague County Grand Jury during a Friday session.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said 21 cases were presented.

Darwin Dale Adams, 62, Sunset, indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a Jan. 11 offense, $40,000 in bond. Adams was part of a domestic incident with multiple people at a Sunset residence.

Deputy Ryan Blackburn had to separate three women involved in a fight at the scene, and while they were gathering their stuff to leave, Adams reportedly forced his way into the room pushing the deputy aside and going after another man in the room, James Donald. Adams allegedly grabbed the man and threatened him with a knife. Blackburn was able to subdue Adams and another person in the room grabbed the knife.

