Bowie made it official this week, hiring the district’s new boy’s basketball coach Andy Atkins.

Atkins has spent time as an assistant coach at huge 5A-6A programs in the metroplex like Keller, Flower Mound, Lewisville and most recently Marcus since 2004. Besides the boy’s basketball coach, Atkins also will be the boy’s cross country coach.

Athletic director Cory Mandrell said Atkins had everything he was looking for in a coach.

“He has 15 years of experience and is a great program guy,” Mandrell said. “He really gets what it takes to be a part of a great program so that all sports can be successful.”

Atkins was looking for a place to call home for him and his four sons, three of them who he raises with his wife Ashley. He thinks he found it at Bowie.

“When I walked in and was greeted by Cory and Mr. Enlow I just felt like it was a great family atmosphere,” Atkins said. “I think it will be good for my boys being at a smaller school so they will have a chance to do a lot of different things.”

His first experience seeing the Bowie community also impressed him. In the wake of the F1 tornado that damaged several parts of the town, Atkins was pleased to see how the community rallied together to help cleanup.

Beyond that, Bowie’s great basketball tradition is one that attracts many coaches to the program. With six state titles, with the most recent one coming in 2018, Atkins is excited to try and build the program up to that point again after a disappointing season where the team missed the playoffs.

He will have his work cut out for him. The Jackrabbits return only one starter and will have only one returning varsity player who will be a senior.

“Whenever you have an inexperienced team, you have to keep things simple,” Atkins said. “We will have to slowly build them up so they can gain that confidence. Success may not happen right away, but if we stay the course good things will happen.”

Despite several years of experience, this will be Atkins first varsity basketball head coaching job. After working under so many head coaches, Atkins has seen many different styles and approaches to the job. The best thing he has learned is being true to ones self.

“I bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” Atkins said. “I tend to try and look at the positives in situations so I can try and build athletes up to succeed.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.