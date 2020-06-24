Nocona High School student Tomi Womack won the North Texas High School Rodeo Association’s rookie title for the 2019-2020 season, winning a buckle and saddle. Womack is a daughter of Stepheny and John Womack and will be a sophomore.
Nocona High School student Tomi Womack won the North Texas High School Rodeo Association’s rookie title for the 2019-2020 season, winning a buckle and saddle. Womack is a daughter of Stepheny and John Womack and will be a sophomore.
Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply