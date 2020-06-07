7 lbs of weed seized, 2 jailed

Two Houston area men were arrested during a U.S. Highway 287 traffic stop on May 28 where deputies found 7.1 pounds of marijuana.

Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Deputy Daniel Carter stopped a car for speeding about 10:35 p.m. last Thursday.

The driver, Jacob Allen Michalene Damen, 29, Houston, and Andrew Nathan Hason, 43, Katy, were each placed into custody on suspicion of drug charges. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Jacob Damien