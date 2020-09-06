March 5, 1979 – June 6, 2020

BOWIE – Amanda Nicole Cramer, 41, Bowie, died June 6, 2020 in Nocona.

Family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie,

Cramer was born March 5, 1979 in Angola, IN and raised by parents Raymond and Linda (Smith) Cramer. She worked as a housekeeper for America’s Best Value Inn in Bowie.

Amanda is survived by her parents Rusty and Linda Cramer, Bowie; children, Aaron Cramer, Bowie, Alysson Cramer, Wichita Falls and Linda Cramer Bowie; sisters Amberly Cramer, Bowie and Anna Call; grandparents, Raymond and Gloria Cramer of Marana, AZ; and one niece and one nephew.