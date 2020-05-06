August 16, 1942 – June 2, 2020

BOWIE – Billie Ruth Stell, 77, Bowie, died June 2, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Stell was born Aug. 16, 1942 in Bowie, to Leon and Margie (Green) Cornelison. She married Bruce Stell on June 28, 1966 in Bellevue, and honeymooned in Las Vegas. Stell was the co-owner and office manager of Bowie Sheet Metal.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Margie Cornelison, and brothers Bob and Jerry Cornelison.

Stell is survived by her husband, Bruce Stell, Bowie; her son, Wes Stell, the pipeline; sisters, Peggi Tarr, Bowie, Judy Thornsberry, Lubbock and Kay Scruggs, Bowie; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.