BISD hires new CFO; storm repairs expedited

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees took steps Monday night to expedite storm damage repairs at the high school in an effort to get them done before the school year starts in August.

The board also hired a new chief financial officer and PEIMS coordinator after an executive session. Paula Peterson was selected as the new chief financial officer following the resignation of Ken Korbel this past week. Korbel had been on the job for one year.

Peterson has been business manager for the Nocona Independent School District since October 2009, and one year prior as assistant business manager. The new CFO resides in Nocona and prior to working at the school, she and her husband, Todd, aowned and operated Peterson’s Portrait Studio for 11 years.



Rebecca Pickett was appointed to the PEIMS Director position. She has been teaching third grade and has been in the district 16 years. Pickett replaces Toni Stone who retires Aug. 31.



Storm damage

Superintendent Blake Enlow had expected to have more solid information on insurance claims stemming from the May 22 tornado, and while he does have more details they are still awaiting a final decision on several big projects including the turf at the stadium and baseball field.

