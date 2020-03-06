Bowie alum wins award

Fourteen Angelo State University student-athletes, including Ezekiel Vaughan of Bowie, have earned the ASU Athletics Department’s 2019-20 Holland’s Awards.

The winners of the annual awards are voted on by their teammates for their actions both on and off the field or court. One winner is chosen for each of ASU’s athletic teams and the athletic training team, and the awards are sponsored by Holland’s Jewelers.

A complete list of winners and more details are available at angelosports.com.

