Bowie Charter Commission begins its review process

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie City Charter Commission met for their first meeting this past week organizing and taking a few steps into the document to begin its review.

It is a large undertaking for the 12-member panel to examine the 36-year-old city charter. While it is only 17 pages long, it provides the basic guideline for city operations, elections, taxation, franchise and all its aspects.

The charter made Bowie a home rule city in May 1984 after citizens approved it through a special election.

During recent years numerous issues have been raised about the charter needing updates not only related to changes in the law, but also changes in city operations. The panel was named two months ago by the city council, however, due to the COVID-19 restrictions it has not met until last Thursday.

Using social distancing spacing the group met at the Bowie Community Center on June 4. There are plans to meet on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

Tjay McEwen was elected chairman, Margin Latham vice chairperson and Craig Stallcup, secretary.

