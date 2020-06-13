Catholic Charities comes to Bowie to help storm victims

Members of Catholic Charities visit Bowie on June 8 to provide assistance to storm victims and make referrals to other resources. Michael Parenteau, Brent Smith, Tom Buddenbohn, Jay Semple and Brian Luig were the disaster response team. They provided gift cards to 26 families impacted by the tornado. The team worked with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Red Cross, City of Bowie and local entities during their day in Bowie. Those wishing to donate to the storm disaster relief fund may do so online at: BowieTexasEDC.com. Photo by Cindy Roller)