Ad

Chapman Building wraps up facade improvement grant

06/06/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

New signs go up at Chapman Building. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

Owners of The Chapman Building completed their signage which was the last piece of a Bowie Community Development Board facade improvement grant. The signs reflect the offices located upstairs above the event center created downstairs.

A bucket truck lifted a worker to install the new signs. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes