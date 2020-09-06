March 24, 1933 – May 29, 2020

BEDFORD – Charles Edwin Shelton, 87, Bedford, died May 29, 2020 in Bedford, Texas.

Memorial Service for Shelton will take place at 11 a.m. on June 13, 2020 at the Molsbee Chapel in Nocona. The family will receive friends and family at this service. Interment will be a private family ceremony that will take place later in Nocona Cemetery.

Shelton was born on March 24, 1933 in Nocona to William Joseph and Annie L. Shelton. He graduated from Prairie Valley in 1950. He married Jo Lynn Farmer, Belcherville on August 15, 1953. He subsequently married Sherry Morgan, Nocona on January 18, 1966.

Shelton was baptized in Christ and grew up attending church at the Molsbee Chapel. He was a veteran served in the U.S. Army 1953 – 1955. He retired from BNSF Railway after 36 years of service.

Shelton was preceded in death by parents William Joe and Annie (Van Dyke) Shelton; brother, Harold Joe Shelton; sister, Anna Louise Chrisman; and brother, Tommy Shelton.

Survivors include sister, Billie Lou Partney, Nocona; brother, Jack Shelton, North Richland Hills; daughter, Melissa Cammack, Willow Park; daughter, Michele O’Neal, Euless; son, Brian Shelton, Rowlett; daughter, Lisa Stevens, Spring; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.