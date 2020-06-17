Chisholm Trail rodeo brought action

The 68th Chisholm Trail rodeo entertained audiences on Friday and Saturday night.

Featuring riders from the United Professional Rodeo Association circuit, stock from Champion Rodeo company, as well as hungry amateurs the quality was top notch both nights.

After two nights of rodeo action, $15,000 was won between competitors.

Winners included Jake Brown in bareback riding, Brittany Tonozzi in barrel racing, Kelsie Chace in break away roping, Marshall Adkins in bull riding, Cooper Martin in calf roping, Laine Bownds in ranch bronc riding, Jacobs Crawley in saddle bronc riding, Reed Kraeger in steer wrestling, Cory Petska and Kaleb Driggers in team roping.

