Clay Co. Sheriff issues Silver Alert

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Carol Shaw Scrogum, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, White, Female, 67 years old, Height 05’02”, Weight 180, Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes, walks with a limp.

The senior citizen was last seen at 10:30 PM on 06/26/2020 on Frog Holler Rd. in Clay County, TX, driving a red 2012 Honda Accord 4-door with TX state license plate FBR0574.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Clay County SO at 940-538-5611.