Coach Weber says teaching not just a career, it was a life

“It’s been way more personal than I ever thought it would be. It’s not just a career, it was a life.”

With that reflection on a 32-year career in education, Coach Diane Weber retired last week from the only school district she has ever served. Working mainly at the high school and junior high during her tenure, Weber says it was the right time to retire as her youngest son goes into high school.

“I could have done it a few years ago, but I wanted to be at BJH until Austin went to high school, I thought it would be a good time. Also, I am getting older and it’s harder to demonstrate things and be as active as I need to show the kids how to do things on the court. That summer heat during cross country also has become pretty tough,” explained Weber.

A native of Wichita Falls, the 55-year-old graduated from Hirschi High School and then Midwestern State University. It was the influence of a junior high basketball coach, named Diann Taylor that led her to choose education as a career. Her parents did not let her play basketball until eighth grade, but when she hit that court she was hooked.

